German coach Jurgen Kholer applies for Black Stars coaching job

German coach Jurgen Kohler has officially applied for the vacant Black Stars coaching position.

Following discussions with the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kohler submitted his application to the five-member search committee before the February 2, 2024 deadline.

Local media reports that Kohler's interest in the role stemmed from a formal approach by the GFA, facilitated by its vice president, Mark Addo. Although not a direct job offer, the conversation left Kohler with the impression that he would be considered if he applied, despite his limited coaching experience.

Kohler, who holds a UEFA Pro License, last served as a caretaker coach at FC Viktoria Koln in 2019. Despite lacking extensive top-level coaching experience, his application reflects his eagerness to take on the challenge of leading the Black Stars.

The decision now rests in the hands of the search committee as they assess the candidates for this crucial coaching position.

He has managed the German U21 team, served as director of Football at Bayern Leverkusen from March 2003 to June 2004, managed MSV Duisburg, and was also the director of football at German third-tier side vfR Aalen.

During his playing days, Kohler won the World Cup with Germany and the UEFA Champions League with Borussia Dortmund.

The committee is chaired by GFA Vice President Mark Addo with legal practitioner Ace Ankomah as his vice.