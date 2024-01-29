AFCON 2023: Cote d'Ivoire's Elephants on a mission to unseat champion Senegal

Tonight, Monday (Jan. 29, 2023) at 8 PM GMT, the Charles Konan Banny stadium in Yamoussoukro will host the round of 16 match that will pit Cote d'Ivoire, the host country of this 34th African Cup of Nations against Senegal the reigning champions.

It is worth mentioning that a few days ago, the Ivorian squad was literally squashed by Equatorial Guinea 4-0. The result angered Ivorians fans. This defeat was a catastrophe for many here in Cote d'Ivoire.

The Elephants will therefore be keen to make people forget last Monday's match with a win tonig ht. However, this is not a foregone conclusion, on the contrary. The qualities of the Senegaleseteam are undeniable. The Teranga Lions have won all their matches in the competition and seek to reaffirm their status of best team on the continent.

All eyes will be on the players tonight. The match will certainly be an unforgettable clash to the great delight of African football lovers.