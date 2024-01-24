AFCON 2023: Saintfiet is no longer Gambia coach

Tom Saintfiet has resigned as Gambia coach following his team's spectacular exit from the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old Belgian technician announced his decision after the Scorpions' late defeat (3-2) against Cameroon in their last match in Group C, a defeat which leaves his team in last place in the group, without any points. , despite all the enthusiasm she generated in the tournament.

Saintfiet, who has coached numerous African national teams, had been in charge of the Gambia team since 2018. He led the small country, surrounded by Senegal on the west coast of Africa, to its first-ever qualification for the African Cup in 2021. His team reached the quarter-finals of this tournament.

“Thank you for your service,” the Gambia Football Federation said on to our nation, by qualifying for two consecutive CANs, which was no coincidence. We wish him good luck."