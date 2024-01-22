Egypt: Injured Salah leaving AFCON 'temporarily' for treatment in England

Egypt star Mohamed Salah is leaving the Africa Cup of Nations — at least temporarily — and returning to Liverpool for treatment on a muscle injury, the Premier League club announced late Sunday.

The influential forward was forced off during the first half of Egypt’s 2-2 draw with Ghana in Thursday’s Africa Cup group match, causing concern for club and country.

It was later revealed the 31-year-old Salah would miss the Pharaohs’ next two fixtures, if they progressed to the knockout stages of the tournament in the Ivory Coast.

Salah will now attend Egypt’s final Group B game against Cape Verde on Monday, where victory would secure their place in the last 16, before flying back to Liverpool for rehabilitation.

Liverpool posted an Egyptian FA statement on the club's official website on Sunday evening. The statement read: “After additional examinations were conducted on Mohamed Salah during the last hours, and after communication between the national team’s medical staff and his counterpart at Liverpool FC, it was decided that the player will return to England after the Cape Verde match tomorrow to complete his treatment, with the hope that he will join the national team in the semi-final of the AFCON if we qualify.”

Earlier Sunday, Salah said he is still convinced he will finally win the Africa Cup “ sooner or later.”

Egypt has yet to win a game at the Africa Cup with two draws. The Pharaohs are second to group winner Cape Verde. Only the top two in each group are assured of advancing.