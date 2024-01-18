Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Opposition leaders call for nationwide protest in DR Congo on inauguration day

Leading opposition candidate Moise Katumbi, a millionaire businessman, adresses supporters at a rally in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Samy Ntumba Shambuyi/Copyright 2021 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Agencies

Democratic Republic Of Congo

Three opposition leaders in the Democratic Republic of Congo have jointly declared a nationwide protest scheduled for Saturday, coinciding with President Félix Tshisekedi's second-term inauguration.

The electoral commission reported Tshisekedi's victory in last month's election with 73% of the vote. However, this outcome faced criticism as a "sham" from multiple opposition candidates, including Moïse Katumbi, who officially secured second place with 18%, Martin Fayulu in third with 5%, and Anzuluni Bembe, who secured 1%.

Allegations of fraud and ballot stuffing have been raised by the opposition leaders, leading to their call for a demonstration on the inauguration day. Despite the claims, the leading opposition candidates opted not to pursue a legal challenge, and the Constitutional Court has validated Tshisekedi's victory."

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..