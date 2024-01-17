Karim Wade's presidential bid secured as France releases him from dual nationality allegiance

The candidacy of Karim Wade appears to be on solid ground, with the confirmation of his renunciation of French nationality published in the 'Official Journal.' The resolution comes after a contentious dispute over the dual nationality of the Senegalese Democratic Party (PDS) candidate, sparking actions from French President Emmanuel Macron.

The newly appointed Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, officially released Karim Wade from his allegiance to France through a signed decree.

This crucial decision comes mere days before the final list of candidates for the upcoming presidential election is set to be published.

Thierno Alassane Sall had contested Karim Wade's eligibility, pointing out that he "would still be a holder of French nationality, which is in contradiction with the Constitution." The Constitution stipulates that every presidential candidate must be exclusively of Senegalese nationality, possess their civil and political rights, and be between the ages of 35 and 75 on the day of the election. Proficiency in the official language, French, is also a prerequisite.

Karim Wade, 55 years old, faced a hurdle in the 2019 presidential election, won by Macky Sall, due to a prior conviction. In 2015, he received a six-year prison sentence for illicit enrichment. Despite spending over three years in detention, he was granted a pardon in 2016 by President Macky Sall.

The National Assembly further solidified Karim Wade's eligibility in August by passing a law to clear the way for his participation in the upcoming presidential race. This development marks a significant turn of events, providing clarity and assurance to Karim Wade's presidential aspirations.

As the political landscape in Senegal evolves, the resolution of Karim Wade's dual nationality concern paves the way for a more streamlined and focused presidential campaign in the lead-up to the election. The nation will keenly watch how this development shapes the dynamics of the upcoming political contest.