Kenya seeks rapid resolution with Tanzania after announced flight ban

Will Kenyan Airways passengers be able to travel to Dar Es Salam starting January 22?

Tanzania on Monday (Jan. 15) announced it had withdrawn approval for neighboring Kenya's flagship carrier to operate a passenger service between the countries starting next week.

The Tanzania civil aviation authority, on behalf of the aeronautical authorities said the move was in response to Kenya Civil Aviation Authority denying Air Tanzania the approvals it needed to operate all cargo flights between the two countries.

Kenya Airways operates daily flights to Dar Es Salam.

Nairobi said there should be no cause for alarm, though.

"We have jointly agreed that our respective Civil Aviation Authorities will work together to have the matter resolved amicably within the next three days. There should therefore be no cause for alarm," Kenyan Foreign Affairs minister Musalia W Mudavadi said.

This is the latest trade dispute to plague the East African Community regional economic bloc.

Kenya has previously blocked the importation of milk from Uganda and farm produce from Tanzania.

Tanzania has restricted importation of onions to Kenya, leading to skyrocketing prices for the essential commodity.

Landlocked Uganda is suing Kenya at the East African Court of Justice for denying government-owned oil marketer Uganda National Oil Co. a license to operate and handle fuel imports at Kenya's Mombasa port headed for Kampala.