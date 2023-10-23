Tanzania signs a controversial port management deal with Dubai-based firm

Tanzania's government signed Sunday (Oct. 22) a port management deal with Dubai-based DP World.

The deal was signed in the presence of Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan who was hopeful the deals would boost exchanges with landlocked neighbouring countries and reduce unloading times at country's largest port.

Tanzania Ports Authority Director General Plasduce Mbossa said that DP World, based in the United Arab Emirates, will only operate four berths of the Dar es Salaam Port, located in the country's financial capital, and not the entire port. Its performance would be reviewed every five years.

The opposition and civil society have protested the government decision to have a foreign logistics company manage Tanzania’s ports. The government has said the move would increase port efficiency and grow the country’s economy.

The ports agreement was approved by Tanzania’s parliament on June 10, triggering protests in which more than 22 people have been arrested so far, according to Amnesty International.

The international rights group in August urged Tanzania to respect freedom of expression and the right to protest.

Tanzania has made some reforms since the death in 2021 of President Magufuli, who cracked down on critics and introduced draconian laws.