Kenyan lawyers protest against Ruto’s threats on judges

Dozens of legal professionals are taking to the streets of Nairobi, Kenya's capital, in a demonstration organized by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) to protest President William Ruto's threats to defy court orders.

The march, which started at the Supreme Court and head towards the president's office, is aimed at addressing concerns raised by the president's recent statements.

President Ruto faced severe criticism last week when he publicly declared his intention to disregard court orders, asserting that some unnamed judges had allegedly colluded with opposition figures and "cartels" to obstruct his administration's projects.

LSK President Eric Theuri emphasized the importance of the rule of law in a media briefing on Thursday, stating, "The president of this country is not above the law. Therefore, we do not expect him to speak as if obeying court orders is a favor that he is doing to the country. It is a constitutional requirement."

Theuri further indicated that if President Ruto persists in attacking the judiciary, the LSK would consider initiating impeachment proceedings against him for "violation of the constitution."

In response to the president's actions, the LSK has assembled a legal team to file a High Court petition, alleging that Mr. Ruto is in violation of the constitution, as reported by the privately-owned Standard newspaper.

Prominent figures within the Kenyan legal community, including former Vice-President Kalonzo Musyoka and former minister Eugene Wamalwa, both current opposition politicians, joined the protest.