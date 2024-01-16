Kenya: CJ Martha Koome calls for talks with President Ruto over his attacks on the courts

Kenya's Chief Justice Martha Koome has informed President William Ruto that the judiciary has written to him addressing concerns he raised against certain judges.

Ruto has recently accused unnamed "corrupt" judges of collaborating with the opposition to impede his government's projects.

Koome, speaking at a media conference, warned that these attacks on the judiciary could lead the country into chaos and anarchy, potentially causing a constitutional crisis.

She emphasized the need for dialogue to prevent further escalation. Opposition leader Raila Odinga accused Ruto of attempting to intimidate judges, while a group of lawyers staged protests condemning the president's actions.

Ruto, in office since September 2022, has faced criticism for implementing new taxes amidst a rising cost of living. Challenges to two new taxes, the housing levy and proposed universal health cover deductions, are currently awaiting court rulings.