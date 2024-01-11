Welcome to Africanews

UK-Rwanda Asylum Scheme plan: Sunak plays hard against right-wing MPS

Rishi Sunak  
2024
By Rédaction Africanews

Rwanda

Will the bill initiated by the British Prime Minister to save his plan to deport certain asylum seekers to Rwanda be undermined by his own camp?

Rishi Sunak is facing opposition from 30 right-wing Conservative MPs who are  backing plans to change the bill next week to make it harder for people to appeal deportation.

These MPs want to introduce amendments to limit appeals in the event of migrants being deported. They believe that the current bill does not tighten the screws enough in this area. The British government disputes this.

But in the event of an alliance of circumstance between the rebel branch of the Conservatives and the Labour Party opposed to the plan with Rwanda, the text could be censured.

The Migration Act introduced last month aims to declare Rwanda a safe country in which to send asylum-seekers.

Kigali has already made it clear that it will not support a program that does not respect international obligations.

