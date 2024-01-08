Rio’s top carnival samba schools open rehearsals for 2024 parade

Rio de Janeiro’s top samba schools on Sunday started rehearsals for the 2024 Carnival Parade at the Sambadrome.

For a month leading up to the Brazilian event, two samba schools will rehearse at the venue each Sunday, testing their rhythm, pace and putting the final touches on their performance.

Technical rehearsals are also an opportunity for Carnival lovers to watch a parade at the sambadrome for free, as 70,000 tickets are distributed each Sunday.

“I think it’s all ready. It’s a great opportunity to celebrate 40 years not only of the league (Samba School’s Independent League) but also Sapucaí (the sambadrome). Sapucaí is completing 40 years and we will have a great celebration party” says Jorge Perlingeiro, President of LIESA (Samba School’s Independent League).

Earlier in the day, Rio’s downtown was taken over by colourful street parties for the unofficial opening of Carnival 2024.

Rio’s Carnival season officially starts on January 13th, with more than 453 street parties authorised by the city hall until February 18.