US says South Africa's court case accusing Israel of genocide is 'meritless'

By Rédaction Africanews

South Africa

The US has dismissed South Africa's case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

South Africa argued that Israel is committing "genocidal" acts in Gaza in the case filed at the ICJ last week.

"As pertains the United States, we are not seeing any acts that constitute genocide," US Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller on Wednesday.

"But there are military operations going on that put Palestinian people at risk," Mr Miller added.

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby also said on Wednesday that the US considers the case "meritless, counterproductive and completely without any basis in fact whatsoever".

Israel rejected South Africa's genocide allegation, terming it "baseless" and "blood libel".

South Africa is backing Palestinians in the ongoing conflict, while the US has supported Israel with military assistance and weapons.

