DRC: Opposition will not contest incumbent Félix Tshisekedi's re-election

The principal opposition candidates in the Democratic Republic of Congo have formally declared their decision not to challenge the re-election of the incumbent president, Félix Tshisekedi.

On December 31, the electoral commission announced Mr. Tshisekedi as the victor in the presidential election, securing 73% of the votes, while Moïse Katumbi trailed in second place with 18%. Former Katanga governor Martin Fayulu and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Denis Mukwege have communicated that their respective teams will refrain from filing any challenges to the results with the Constitutional Court.

The deadline for submitting a presidential petition to the Court is Wednesday.

In the absence of any filed petitions, Tshisekedi's inauguration ceremony is slated for January 20.

The election encountered numerous logistical and technical issues.

Additionally, having boycotted the elections, Joseph Kabila's historic party continues to insist on the need for a new electoral process and, logically, rejects the results outright.

The pivotal question now is whether Félix Tshisekedi will effectively leverage his contested victory to combat the menace of corruption and foster reconciliation within the country—vital prerequisites for a sincere battle against poverty and the promotion of unity.