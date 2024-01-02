Niger's Prime Minister initiates regional talks as prelude to inclusive national dialogue

In a significant move, Niger's Prime Minister, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, commenced regional consultations on Monday in Agadez, Northern Algeria.

This marks the beginning of the "inclusive national" dialogue, a crucial step that aims to address various issues, including determining the duration of the transition initiated by the military following the coup in late July.

In an address on Niger's national television, the head of the transitional government expressed the urgency of the national dialogue, emphasizing the need for these regional discussions to be "consensual and inclusive." The ceremony in Agadez saw the presence of officers from the Conseil national pour la sauvegarde de la patrie (CNSP), members of the government, and traditional and religious leaders.

The first round of consultations for the Agadez region involved around 300 representatives, spanning elected officials, traditional chiefs, ex-combatants of the Tuareg rebellions, youth organizations, trade unions, and NGOs. The discussions revolved around proposals concerning four key areas slated for debate in the upcoming national dialogue, including the "duration" of the transition, "fundamental principles," and "priority axes" guiding this period.

Beyond political considerations, the talks also delved into pressing issues such as the involvement of foreign companies, including the French giant Orano, in uranium exploitation, the presence of an American military base, challenges related to illegal immigration (with Agadez being a central hub for migration to Europe), and the security concerns in an area rich in artisanal gold mines.

Highlighting the regional and international context, it's noteworthy that the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) recently paved the way for potentially easing sanctions imposed on Niger after the coup, contingent upon a "short transition" before civilians reassume power.

Since the overthrow of elected President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26, Niger has been under the governance of a military regime.

The ongoing dialogue and consultations play a pivotal role in shaping the country's political future and addressing complex challenges, with a focus on inclusivity and consensus-building at both regional and national levels.