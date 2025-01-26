70 killed in attack on hospital as Sudan war escalates

Around 70 people were killed in an attack on a hospital in Sudan's city of El Fasher, the World Health Organization reported on Sunday. The attack targeted the Saudi Teaching Maternal Hospital, which local officials blame on the rebel group, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

This incident comes as the civil war in Sudan intensifies, with the RSF suffering apparent losses to Sudanese military forces. On Saturday, army chief Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan appeared near a burning oil refinery north of Khartoum, which his forces claimed to have seized from the RSF.

Saudi Arabia condemned the attack, calling it a violation of international law.

Meanwhile, neighboring South Sudan has suspended access to social media platforms for at least 30 days due to the circulation of videos showing alleged killings of South Sudanese nationals in Sudan. This decision aims to prevent further violence and unrest within South Sudan.