Award-winning South African photojournalist Peter Magubane dies aged 91

Peter Magubane was the eye behind the lens which captured the 1960 Sharpeville massacre or the trial of Nelson Mandela in 1964.

The South African photographer passed away on Monday (Jan. 1st) aged 91.

The nation's Editors' Forum said it had been informed of Magubane's death by his family.

photographed 40 years of apartheid in South Africa.

He became a target of the then government after photographing a protest outside a jail where Mandela's then-wife Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was being held in 1969.

The photographer was imprisoned numerous times during his career and subjected to a five-year ban that prevented him from working or even leaving his home without police permission.

The award-winning photographer began his career at the South African magazine, Drum, gained fame at the Rand Daily Mail newspaper and worked for Time magazine and Sports Illustrated, earning international recognition.

While he photographed some of the most brutal violence, he also created searing images of everyday life under apartheid that resonated just as much.

Dr. Peter Magubane would have turned 92 on January 18.