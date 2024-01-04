Rwanda suspends Kenyan drug due to safety concerns

Rwanda
Rwandan health authorities have issued a recall for antifungal tablets produced in Kenya due to safety concerns.
The Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (RFDA) has directed importers to return all batches of 200mg Fluconazole tablets manufactured by the Kenyan company Universal Corporation.
Retailers and health facilities are instructed to cease distribution and return the affected drugs.
The RFDA's action comes after notifying the Kenyan manufacturer about discolouration in the tablets. Four bulk batches of pink Fluconazole 200mg tablets, imported into Rwanda, exhibited white discolouration shortly after their shelf life began.
The agency emphasized that some of these discoloured tablets had already entered the Rwandan market. Health officials in Rwanda are launching an investigation to determine whether these drugs have had any adverse effects on consumers.
Meanwhile, Kenyan authorities have not yet announced whether the antifungal drug, commonly used to treat fungal or yeast infections, will also be recalled from the local market.
Go to video
Top 10 countries for remote working in the world
Go to video
South Africa's ex-leader Thabo Mbeki alive - foundation
Go to video
Nigeria to ban degrees from Kenya, Uganda in crackdown
Go to video
Ugandan LGBTQ rights activist stabbed in 'hate crime'
Go to video
SA army dismisses ex-officer's threat to remove president
Go to video
Earthquakes in Japan leave at least 62 dead, others trapped