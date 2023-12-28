Nigerians demand clampdown on counterfeit products

As the rest of the world gears up for the beginning of a new year, many Nigerians have continued to demand that a national investigation be launched into the rise in counterfeit goods in the market by relevant agencies.

Many have gone online to call on the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration (NAFDAC) to investigate and call for a solution to the rise of the so many fake products in the Nigerian market.

This comes as the agency recently destroyed fake products varying from drinks, packaged foods, drugs and toiletries worth about $750, 000.

According to NAFDAC Director General, the agency recently intercepted counterfeiters involved in the production of a variety of fake beverages including wines, soft drinks, and other products in a market in Aba, Abia state South East of the country.

Some say the counterfeit product trend has taken over Nigeria’s markets, as at least 40 fake consumer products mimicking popular brands have been found so far.

The fake consumer products trend grew from strength to strength after Nigerians raised the alarm over fake alcoholic drinks and wine sold at nightclubs in the first week of December.

Business owner, Ikechukwu Joseph At the popular market in Wuse, Abuja says the report has affected business but it has not stop people from buying products in the market.

“People complain about fake products and I was not happy when I heard the report because I knew it will affect business generally but all the same, people buy,” he added.

A Customer at the market, Madam Rosemary lamented that the current situation in the country is responsible for such menace.

“The situation in the country now gives room for counterfeit, if you go to some shops, their price will be too high then you will be looking for a place to get a cheaper one and would not even think of knowing if its counterfeit and original, “she said.

A health expert says there’s a need to clamp down further on these people as it may lead to an epidemic.

“The incidence of non-communicative disease is higher, like I did told you, you see a lot of young people with diseases that are not usual for that demographic. In the first place, what brings people to the hospital? It is as a result of what people consume daily, something as simple as a bottle water that is already contaminated will take somebody to the hospital,” he said.

He further added that every segment of the society has been found to be culpable in the matter.

“And these people are also very crafty, they make these products and give you at the same price and sometimes higher than the real price, so we need to think out of the box because epidemic may be here already.”

The NAFDAC says the illicit goods of the counterfeiters had reached Nigerian markets long before it made its move, leading to the shutdown of 240 makeshift factories.