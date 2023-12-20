UN chief "very concerned" about fresh fighting in central Sudan

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "very concerned" about fighting between the Sudanese army and paramilitaries that has spread to the state of al-Jazira in Sudan, his spokesman said on Tuesday, adding that 250,000 people have fled the central-eastern state.

"The Secretary-General is very concerned about reports of fighting between the Sudanese armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the vicinity of Wad Madani, in the state of al-Jazira," said Stéphane Dujarric.

Wad Madani, which serves as a hub for humanitarian aid, had until a few days ago been spared by the war that broke out in April between the head of the army, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhane, and his second-in-command, General Mohamed Hamdane Daglo, head of the dreaded RSF.

Because of this new fighting, the UN suspended its food distribution in the state of al-Jazeera last week, and if it continues, "the distribution of aid to 2 million people could be compromised, that is to say a third of the population of this state", said Stéphane Dujarric, calling on both parties to agree to a ceasefire.

"At least a quarter of a million people have fled the state, according to estimates by the International Organisation for Migration", he added.

On Friday, the fighting spread to Wad Madani, 180 kilometres south of Khartoum, which had become a refuge for many displaced people fleeing the fighting in the capital. As the fighting progressed, residents fled the area.

Since April, the war has claimed at least 12,000 lives and displaced more than six million people in this East African country, according to the UN