Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Egypt: Putin congratulates Sissi on his "convincing" victory

Egypt: Putin congratulates Sissi on his "convincing" victory
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Abdel Fattah El-Sissi at the Constantine Palace on   -  
Copyright © africanews
Vladimir Smirnov/TASS Host Photo Agency
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday hailed the "convincing" victory of his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, who was unsurprisingly re-elected for a third term with 89.6% of the vote.

"The convincing victory in the elections has become clear proof of the global recognition of your merits in resolving the socio-economic and foreign policy tasks in Egypt," he wrote in a statement.

Vladimir Putin praised President al-Sissi's "contribution" to the rapprochement between their respective countries, reaffirming his desire to "continue working together". Relations between Egypt and Russia have strengthened considerably in recent years.

In October 2018, Mr Sissi, whose country has long been a major ally of the United States, signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Vladimir Putin.

However, the countries had gone through a phase of tensions due to the explosion of a Russian plane after it took off from the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh in 2015. The attack, which killed 224 people, was claimed by the jihadist group Islamic State.

In November 2015, they reached an initial agreement to build Egypt's first nuclear power station, which is currently underway. Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, 69, will begin his new term in April, which is supposed to be his last under the Egyptian Constitution.

The result of the election was largely predictable, as the former leader of the country, Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, is expected to remain in office for the rest of his term.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..