Côte d'Ivoire: PDCI congress delayed amid legal controversy and leadership aspirations

By Africanews

The Democratic Party of Côte d'Ivoire will have to wait again for the holding of its thirteenth ordinary congress.

A last-minute court decision has sparked emotions in front of the party's headquarters in Abidjan.

The sessions to elect a new president were scheduled for last Saturday, but the PDCI was notified of the cancellation at the eleventh hour. 

The leaders of the former single-party are gathering this Tuesday.

The death of the party's president, Henri Konan Bédié, on August 1 triggered a keen interest in many for the succession. 

Among them are the mayor of Cocody, Jean-Marc Yacé, and the former head of Credit Suisse, Tidjane Thiam; as well as other key figures who are harboring their frustrations.

