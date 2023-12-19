Côte d'Ivoire: PDCI congress delayed amid legal controversy and leadership aspirations

The Democratic Party of Côte d'Ivoire will have to wait again for the holding of its thirteenth ordinary congress.

A last-minute court decision has sparked emotions in front of the party's headquarters in Abidjan.

The sessions to elect a new president were scheduled for last Saturday, but the PDCI was notified of the cancellation at the eleventh hour.

The leaders of the former single-party are gathering this Tuesday.

The death of the party's president, Henri Konan Bédié, on August 1 triggered a keen interest in many for the succession.

Among them are the mayor of Cocody, Jean-Marc Yacé, and the former head of Credit Suisse, Tidjane Thiam; as well as other key figures who are harboring their frustrations.