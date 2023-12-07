Zimbabwe: stampede at a Job Fair

At a government-organized job fair attended by hundreds of young Zimbabweans, some limped and others screamed in pain after being trampled or beaten by security officers on Wednesday.

Chaos ensued as job seekers rushed to register for potential vacancies, but no serious injuries were reported.

The influx of people illustrated growing distress over a lack of formal jobs in the southern African country of 15 million people, which is hit by long-standing economic problems.

Hundreds of people showed up at the fair in the capital, Harare, with envelopes containing their curriculum vitaes and education certificates. They hoped to be registered in a database of job seekers.

People trampled each other in the rush to get to a large room where registration was taking place. Security officers used batons to restore order, but people continued to advance.

Last month, 31 people died in a stampede during a military recruitment operation at a stadium in the Republic of Congo, as crowds of young people gathered to sign up for the army, one of the few institutions in this country to still offer jobs.