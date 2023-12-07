State of emergency lifted in The Seychelles - Authorities

Seychelles
The Seychelles on Thursday lifted a state of emergency declared earlier in the day after a huge blast at an explosives depot.
The president said the explosion injured 66 people.
It took place around 2 am local time on Thursday in the industrial area of Providence in Mahé, the archipelago's largest island. Minister Jean-Francois Ferrari deplored the damage.
"The explosion was so big and so loud that it left a hole 13 meters in the ground and the effect went down this road in this commercial zone and blasted away windows, doors and roofs of many commercial buildings."
The state of emergency had also been enforced because of heavy rain and flooding.
Shops can now re-open and normal movement of the public resume, authorities have said, with the exception of the Providence industrial area".
An investigation will be launched.
01:10
Widespread floods kill hundreds and displace millions in East Africa
01:25
Seychelles: President declares state of emergency after explosion and floods
01:25
Seychelles: state of emergency after explosion and floods
01:41
Tanzania: Residents of towns ravaged by landslides count their losses
01:02
Tanzania: landslide death toll hits 47
01:00
Kenya: Death toll from floods reaches 136 as waters wipe towns off the map