State of emergency lifted in The Seychelles - Authorities

The Seychelles on Thursday lifted a state of emergency declared earlier in the day after a huge blast at an explosives depot.

The president said the explosion injured 66 people.

It took place around 2 am local time on Thursday in the industrial area of Providence in Mahé, the archipelago's largest island. Minister Jean-Francois Ferrari deplored the damage.

"The explosion was so big and so loud that it left a hole 13 meters in the ground and the effect went down this road in this commercial zone and blasted away windows, doors and roofs of many commercial buildings."

The state of emergency had also been enforced because of heavy rain and flooding.

Shops can now re-open and normal movement of the public resume, authorities have said, with the exception of the Providence industrial area".

An investigation will be launched.