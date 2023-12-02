Kenya: Death toll from floods reaches 136 as waters wipe towns off the map

The death toll from flood-related incidences has risen to 136 in Kenay as foods wipe towns off the map.

According to the National El Nino Emergency and Disaster Response Command Centre, the number of households displaced stood Friday at 92,432, which comprises 462,160 people.

Flash flooding in the nation's north eastern region continues to block major roads, flood towns and villages.

Interior and National Administration Principal Secretary (PS) Raymond Omollo told the press that 10 tonnes of assorted food items had been airlifted to Wajir County, one of the worst hit, on Thursday.

He added that the Kenya Defence Forces also airdropped food items in Isiolo County.

Floods have affected livestock and agriculture, with acreage of farmlands submerged and an outbreak of pneumonic cattle diseases raging.

The impact of the El Nino weather phenomenon has also been destructive and deadly in Somalia and Ethiopia.