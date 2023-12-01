Welcome to Africanews

DR Congo: Fayulu's supporters out in force at Goma rally

Congolese opposition presidential candidate Martin Fayulu greets well-wishers as he arrives for a rally in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo. 30/11/2023   -  
Moses Sawasawa/Copyright 2021 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Democratic Republic Of Congo

For Congolese presidential candidate Martin Fayulu, the upcoming elections are a chance for him to win a victory he believes he was robbed of in the last vote in 2018.

Calling him president-elect, supporters of Fayulu were out in force at a campaign rally in Goma on Thursday.

"We are counting on President Martin Fayulu, because he is the president [who can embody] national cohesion and political constancy," said one supporter. "For five years he has been robbed of the victory that the people gave him."

Fayulu has vowed to fight for electoral integrity by putting pressure on the judiciary and the electoral body CENI, whom he believes to be biased in favour of incumbent president Felix Tshisekedi. 

In October, Fayulu, alongside five other presidential candidates, signed a statement calling for urgent measures to prevent potential fraud ahead of December 20.

