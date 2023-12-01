Martin Fayulu challenges Félix Tshisekedi's leadership in Goma campaign rally

In a campaign rally in the troubled eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo, presidential candidate Martin Fayulu took center stage, addressing a crowd of fervent supporters in Goma. Fayulu, one of President Félix Tshisekedi's main contenders in the upcoming December 20 presidential election, seized the opportunity to critique the government's imposition of a "state of siege."

Speaking passionately from a podium in Goma, Fayulu questioned the effectiveness of Tshisekedi's leadership, asking the crowd, "Look, do you have peace today? Do you have security today? Since Félix Tshisekedi has been here, is the situation better than before?" These rhetorical questions underscored Fayulu's skepticism about the current administration's ability to bring stability to the troubled region.

Addressing the gathering from a podium in the city center, Fayulu denounced the "state of siege" imposed in May 2021 in the provinces of North Kivu and Ituri, both grappling with violence from armed groups. This exceptional measure, aimed at eradicating insecurity, granted extensive powers to the military but failed to achieve the desired results.

Fayulu expressed his commitment to establishing the rule of law, criticizing what he viewed as the arbitrary imposition of a state of siege by President Tshisekedi. _"We're going to establish the rule of law. We can't have a state of siege when someone called Félix Tshisekedi wants it."_Fayulu declared, emphasizing the need for governance rooted in legal principles.

Additionally, Fayulu accused Tshisekedi of engaging in relations with Paul Kagame to destabilize Eastern Congo, categorizing such actions as betrayal. "We cannot accept traitors in this country. Félix Tshisekedi has established relations with Paul Kagame to destabilize Eastern Congo." Fayulu asserted, framing his opponent's actions as detrimental to the stability of the region.