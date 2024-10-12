In French Caribbean territory of Martinique, unrest persists despite curfew

Unrest continues to rock French Caribbean Island of Martinique.

The territory’s main airport was targeted by demonstrators in a fresh protest decrying a high cost of living, on Thursday.

The latest round of violence prompted the government to announce another curfew from 9 Pm to 5 AM. Demonstrations on public roads are prohibited.

Local media reported scenes of looting.

Schools have been temporarily closed and the teaching hospital announced it had triggered the emergency plan Blanc which notably enables the postponement of surgeries and the temporary mobilization of additional personnel.

Martinique has seen similar protests in recent years, many of them fuelled by anger over what demonstrators say is economic, social and racial inequality.

In 2020, 27% of Martinique residents lived under the poverty line, a rate 12 points higher than in mainland France.

The latest in a string of protests began in early September, prompting national authorities to send special anti-riot police to the island.

Negotiations are underway gathering national and local authorities, the RPPRAC -the group spearheading the protests, and (CMA-CGM) the main carrier.