Frelimo's candidate wins in Maputo amid ongoing vote count

The candidate from the ruling Frelimo party has been declared the winner in Mozambique's capital, Maputo, as announced by the electoral commission on Sunday during the ongoing vote count for the presidential and parliamentary elections.

Daniel Chapo, representing the Mozambique Liberation Front (Frelimo), secured 54% of the votes in Maputo, according to the electoral commission.

Independent candidate Venancio Mondlane, backed by the small Podemos party, received 34%, while Ossufo Momade from the main opposition party, Renamo, garnered 9.6%.

On Saturday, Chapo, called on citizens to be patient and await the official results of the elections held on Wednesday because these results are not final and must be validated and announced by the Constitutional Council, and the law does not set a deadline for the Council's decision.

Mondlane warned on Friday that he would initiate a nationwide strike to paralyze Mozambique if the ruling party Frelimo declared victory in the presidential election.