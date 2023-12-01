Denis Mukwege Vows to Heal and Restore Congo

In a press conference held in Bukavu on Wednesday, November 29, Dr. Denis Mukwege, the renowned activist and Nobel laureate, declared his commitment to repairing and healing the Democratic Republic of Congo comprehensively.

Presenting himself as the candidate of the people, Mukwege outlined his societal project aimed at alleviating the suffering of a population enduring over 30 years of turmoil. His vision comprises twelve pillars, including environmental safety, housing security, journalist protection, economic stability, and judicial security.

Dr. Mukwege, a presidential candidate in the upcoming December 20 election, emphasized ending the ongoing war as his top priority. He metaphorically illustrated this commitment as the 'tree of peace,' with roots representing security and defense, the trunk symbolizing a program to provide employment and sustenance for all, and twelve branches signifying essential securities for the populace to lead normal lives in a democratic nation.

Undeterred by political pressures, Mukwege reiterated his dedication to the cause, emphasizing that peace is the foundational element for progress. Addressing the urgent need for peace in Congo, he highlighted the necessity for employment to meet basic needs, expressing optimism that collaboration with supportive lawmakers could address issues such as corruption and legal insecurity.