Ukraine seeks expertise from Dr. Denis Mukwege’s Panzi Hospital

Panzi Hospital in Bukavu, led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dr. Denis Mukwege, has been tapped to assist in addressing sexual violence in Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia.

A delegation of Ukrainian officials, including representatives from the offices of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Defense, and the Ministry of Public Health, visited Panzi Hospital to learn from Dr. Mukwege’s renowned holistic model for supporting survivors of sexual violence.

Vasyl Lutsyk, Head of Ukraine's National Social Services, noted the shared challenges faced by both countries, stating, "The decades-long conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the war in Ukraine highlight similar issues. By exchanging experiences and adopting holistic approaches, we can create a robust support system for survivors of conflict-related sexual violence in Ukraine."

During a press conference on September 19, Dr. Mukwege and the Ukrainian delegation discussed collaborative efforts between Ukraine and the Panzi Foundation to provide care for survivors.

Katrien Coppens, Executive Director of the Mukwege Foundation, spoke about the importance of shared learning: "We’ve examined the best practices, challenges, and similarities from both contexts to ensure quality holistic care. We are encouraged by the dedication of Ukrainian survivors."

The Panzi Foundation has been involved in Ukraine since 2018, offering support to survivors of sexual violence.

Dr. Denis Mukwege described the Ukrainian visit as a powerful gesture of international solidarity: "This visit is a sign that suffering knows no borders, and by sharing our strengths and knowledge, we can work together for the benefit of our common humanity."

The Ukrainian delegation concluded their visit by presenting Dr. Mukwege with a Ukrainian flag, symbolizing the partnership between Ukraine and the Panzi Foundation.