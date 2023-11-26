DRC: Nobel winner Denis Mukwege launches electoral campaign in hometown

Nobel-winning gynaecologist Denis Mukwege of the Democratic republic of Congo staged a rally in his hometown on Saturday, promising to tackle corruption and conflict if elected president next month.

Addressing supporters in Bukavu, the renowned doctor said he would use political power to put an end to war, put an end to famine but also to fight graft.

"Give me the power to run this country, and I'll put an end to the war, that's the first thing to do. Secondly, we're going to eradicate famine. And thirdly, we're going to fight against the anti-values that plague our society," said Mukwege to the roaring crowd.

Despite being one of the richest countries in natural resources of the world, among which the second-largest rainforest, the DRC is still very dependent on import in terms of sustenance.

A point raised by the doctor, who encourages the population to achieve food self-sufficiency, even if some find it hard to believe in the candidates' ambitious programs.

"Why is all the food we eat imported when we can grow it ourselves? And there are no factories. So we have an obligation to work to develop our country. I think the Congo is a gift that God has given us, and we Congolese have an obligation to take this country and bring it to the top," added the Doctor passionately.

"I don't have a candidate yet, because I find them all demagogues, from the first to the last. The only thing that matters to me is that I know it's my civic duty: I have to vote. So I still have two weeks to make a choice that will be rational for the nation and the whole community," explained a young Bukavu resident, Elie Yengayenga.

The conflict-torn central African nation, of about 100 million people, is scheduled to hold presidential and parliamentary elections on December 20.

Incumbent President, Felix Tshisekedi, is running for re-election alongside 24 other candidates.

The official campaigning season kicked off on November 19.