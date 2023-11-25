Welcome to Africanews

Death toll from floods in Kenya rises again

People are helped to cross a flooded Muuoni Riverat Mukaa area, Makueni county, Kenya's Eastern region, Friday Nov. 24, 2023.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Stringer/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and Nation

with AP

Kenya

The death toll from devastating floods continues to rise in Kenya reaching at least 20.

Late on Thursday (Nov. 23), at least eight people were reported to have drowned in southern Kenya as they tried to cross the flooded Muuoni river in Makueni county.

Parts of essential infrastructures have been washed away and villages are swamped by flood waters.

The Coast, Northern and Central Kenya regions are the worst hit by the El Nino phenomenon.

The Kenyan government has set aside 2.4 billion Kenyan Shillings (some 19 million $) to support those affected, news outlet Nation reported.

Nation cited Peninah Malonza, the cabinet secretary for East African Community, the Arid and Semi Arid Lands (ASALs) & Regional Development.

Since October 1, flooding has killed over 100 people in the Horn of Africa and displaced more than 700,000, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

It added that the floods had displaced more than 700,000 in the region.

