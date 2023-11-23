S.A: EFF leader Julius Malema and five MPS sanctioned for SONA disruption

Nine months after disturbing the state of the nation address in South Africa, 6 members of parliament including EFF leader Julius Malema were slapped with heavy sanctions by Parliament, including the docking of a month's salary.

On Wednesday (Nov. 22), the parliament issued a communiqué reading that the Powers and Privileges Committee found the lawmakers guilty of contravening the Powers, Privileges, and Immunities Act.

The committee also ordered that they apologise in person in the House to the President, the Speaker and the people of South Africa.

The initiator, Adv Katz, on Tuesday (Nov. 21) proposed two possible sanctions as provided for in S12 (5) of the Powers, Privileges and Immunities Act – that the committee orders the six members to apologise to Parliament, the Council or any person determined by the House, including the President, the Speaker and the people of South Africa. He also proposed a ten-day suspension that will mean the six members will be unable to attend SONA next year in February.

The six MPs are: Julius Malema, Floyd Shivambu, Marshall Dlamini, Sinawo Tambo, Vuyani Pambo and Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

The Chairperson of the committee, Violet Siwela, announced the committee’s decision on the appropriate penalties – that each member will be suspended without remuneration for the month of February, and each member must also make an apology in person in the House to the President, the Speaker and the people of South Africa.

On February 9, 2023, the MPs rushed to the podium where President Cyril Ramaphosa was to deliver his state of the nation address. They were subsequently removed by security services.

At the time, President Ramaphosa faced corruption allegations and protests over the country's record power cuts. The EFF, the country's 2nd largest opposition group in Parliament, had called for his resignation.