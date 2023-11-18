Mali: government slashes prices on World cup qualifiers to celebrate Kidal victory

Mali's ruling junta has called on citizens to celebrate the military victory in the rebel stronghold Kidal by attending two World Cup qualifier matches, with ticket prices slashed.

The price of general admission tickets against Chad on Friday and the Central African Republic on Monday will be cut in half to 1,000 CFA francs ($1.65), the Sports Ministry said Wednesday evening on Facebook.

The World Cup qualifier match against Chad took place in the capital Bamako, where the Eagles won 3-1 against the Chadian team.

"The Minister invites the sporting public and the youth of Mali to a great mobilisation on November 17 and 20... to celebrate this historic victory of the armed and security forces with the Eagles of Mali", the national team's nickname, the statement said.

Mali's military on Tuesday took the town of Kidal from predominantly Tuareg rebel groups.

The strategically important northern crossroads has long been a hotbed of insurrection.

It had been under the control of the rebels since they chased out the army in 2014.

Tuesday's victory - the most notable since the ruling junta seized power in 2020 - was widely welcomed by revellers out on the streets and throughout the media.

The Malian Football Federation announced prices would be reduced to "enable the Eagles to make a strong start" in the qualifiers, without referring to Kidal.