Guinea-Bissau celebrates 50th independence anniversary

President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embalo (C) and the President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (CL). 16/10/2023 -
Copyright © africanewsSAMBA BALDE/AFP or licensors
Guinea-Bissau
Guinea-Bissau on Thursday celebrated the 50th anniversary of its independence, as well as the 50th anniversary of the founding of the country's armed forces.
The event, marked by a civil and military parade, was attended by several heads of state, including leaders from Nigeria, Congo, the Comoros and former colonisers Portugal.
The dual-anniversary also honoured the birth 100 years ago of independence hero Amilcar Cabral, who is celebrated in both Guinea-Bissau and Cape Verde. Cabral died in 1973, months before Guinea-Bissau's declaration of independence on September 24 that year.
In his address, President Umaru Sissoco paid tribute to all those "who have contributed to the country's independence".
