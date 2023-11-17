Guinea-Bissau celebrates 50th independence anniversary

Guinea-Bissau on Thursday celebrated the 50th anniversary of its independence, as well as the 50th anniversary of the founding of the country's armed forces.

The event, marked by a civil and military parade, was attended by several heads of state, including leaders from Nigeria, Congo, the Comoros and former colonisers Portugal.

The dual-anniversary also honoured the birth 100 years ago of independence hero Amilcar Cabral, who is celebrated in both Guinea-Bissau and Cape Verde. Cabral died in 1973, months before Guinea-Bissau's declaration of independence on September 24 that year.

In his address, President Umaru Sissoco paid tribute to all those "who have contributed to the country's independence".