Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Guinea-Bissau celebrates 50th independence anniversary

President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embalo (C) and the President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (CL). 16/10/2023   -  
Copyright © africanews
SAMBA BALDE/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

Guinea-Bissau

Guinea-Bissau on Thursday celebrated the 50th anniversary of its independence, as well as the 50th anniversary of the founding of the country's armed forces.

The event, marked by a civil and military parade, was attended by several heads of state, including leaders from Nigeria, Congo, the Comoros and former colonisers Portugal.

The dual-anniversary also honoured the birth 100 years ago of independence hero Amilcar Cabral, who is celebrated in both Guinea-Bissau and Cape Verde. Cabral died in 1973, months before Guinea-Bissau's declaration of independence on September 24 that year.

In his address, President Umaru Sissoco paid tribute to all those "who have contributed to the country's independence".

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..