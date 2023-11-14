Yaya Toure set for first test as Saudi Arabia assistant coach

Italian coach Roberto Mancini has introduced a Saudi national team lineup that shies away from some experienced players, making way for a wave of young talent.

Notably, Talal Hajji's inclusion stands out, potentially making him the second youngest player in the history of the Saudi national team if he officially takes the field.

The Saudi national team, under the guidance of Mancini and Yaya Youre, are gearing up for its official journey as they host Pakistan in Al-Ahsa next Thursday.

In early November, Toure joined the Saudi coaching team as Mancini's assistant.

Toure has had several backroom roles since ending a distinguished playing career four years ago and only joined Belgian club Standard Liege in June after a spell as an academy coach at Premier League outfit Tottenham.

But the Ivorian felt the chance to work again with the coach who in July 2010 signed him for Manchester City - where they won the Premier League and the FA Cup - was too tempting to turn down.