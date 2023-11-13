Suella Braverman Removed as Home Secretary

Suella Braverman has been removed from her position as Home Secretary after defying the directives from No 10 by publishing an article that accused the Metropolitan Police of displaying bias in their handling of protests.

Her actions were criticized for exacerbating tensions in the lead-up to protests in London.

James Cleverly has been named as her successor, while the unexpected appointment of former Prime Minister David Cameron as the new Foreign Secretary has raised eyebrows.

Mrs. Braverman expressed that serving as Home Secretary had been "the greatest privilege of my life."

This move marks the beginning of a significant cabinet reshuffle orchestrated by Rishi Sunak as he seeks to reshape his top team in preparation for the upcoming Autumn Statement next week.

The Prime Minister's official spokesperson stated, "This reshuffle is aimed at assembling a unified team under the Prime Minister's leadership to bring about the necessary long-term changes for our country."

Back in July, Mr. Cleverly had humorously remarked that he would have to be forcibly removed from his role as Foreign Secretary, leaving "nail marks down the parquet flooring." However, on Monday, he expressed that it had been a "huge privilege" to serve as Foreign Secretary and emphasized that being Home Secretary was also a "fantastic job."

He declined to comment on whether he would distance himself from Mrs. Braverman's tenure in the Home Office, stating, "I intend to carry out this role in the manner that I believe best safeguards the interests of the British people and our nation."