Relief efforts two months after the earthquake in Morocco

Humanitarian organizations highlight the "comprehensive" response from the Moroccan government after the powerful earthquake on September 8 in the High Atlas. However, they express concerns about the arrival of winter in the region, where the affected people have been relocated to tents.

Exactly two months ago, on September 8 at 11:11 PM, the earth violently shook in the High Atlas, claiming nearly 3,000 lives and displacing 300,000 others from their homes. Entire villages were destroyed, roads collapsed, and electricity was cut off. It was a seismic shock for Morocco, facing the most powerful earthquake in its history.

Despite the horror, Moroccans from all corners of the country flocked to these remote mountainous areas to provide assistance to the survivors, particularly in the two most affected provinces – Al-Haouz and Taroudant – where 90% of the dead and injured were recorded. Citizens spontaneously joined the elements of civil protection to participate in search and rescue operations.