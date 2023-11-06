Guinea sacks soldiers and prison officers over former leader's jailbreak

Guinea has dismissed more than 60 soldiers and prison officers over the jailbreak of former junta leader Moussa Dadis Camara and two others.

Heavily armed men sprang Camara out of a prison in the capital, Conakry, on Saturday, but they were back in jail by the end of the day after a nationwide manhunt.

Junta leader Colonel Mamady Doumbouya said on Sunday that he had fired the military and prison officers for “breach of employment and misconduct”.

The men taken out of prison are currently on trial for their alleged roles in the death of more than 150 people and the rape of over 100 women during a 2009 protest in the city.

In an interview with the BBC, Camara's lawyer claimed he was taken against his will, saying the former leader has confidence in Guinea’s judicial system

Camara came to power in a 2008 coup, staying in power until 2010 when Alpha Conde became the country’s first freely elected president.

Following several terms in office, Conde was overthrown in a 2021 coup by Doumbouya who has led the country since then.