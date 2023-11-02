AU commission, US state department emphasize commitment to working together

The African Union Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat was on Wednesday received by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The meeting in Washington at the US state department opened the Ninth Annual U.S.-AU Commission High-Level Dialogue and focused on the relationship between the United States and African Union members states.

The secretary re-emphasized the United States' support for greater African representation in international institutions and congratulated the African Union on achieving permanent membership in the G20.

"I think this reflects the vital and increasingly close partnership between the United States and the AU, and it also reflects the critical role of the AU plays not only regionally but around the world. That was further reflected in the fact that the AU was welcomed into the G20 just this year" Blinken said.

AU Chairperson Faki and Blinken agreed to enhance mutual support for sustainable democratic transitions and work together to promote stability, food security, climate mitigation, pandemic preparedness, and good governance within the African region.

"In fact you launch this development between the United States and African Union and of the priorities of a partnership of this self-described vision, security, democracy development and climate change. And this one is very fruitful. We want to expand and deepen this partnership" Moussa Faki Mahamat said.

Both diplomatic envoys emphasized their commitment to working together to advance shared priorities under the African Union's Agenda 2063.