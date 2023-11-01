Breaking barriers: Nabda's inclusive sports Center in Casablanca

In Casablanca, a unique facility has opened its doors. Nabda, this new sports center, is committed to making sports accessible to all, with a special focus on people with reduced mobility. This is achieved through specific facilities, adapted equipment, and customized training programs.

Hayat, who suffered a stroke 13 years ago, had her first sports session here. Determined to thrive despite her disability, she embodies the determination and inspiring spirit that permeates this place.

"I am happy to have finally found a place where I can practice my favorite sport, especially swimming. All the machines here will be of great help to me. One of my hands hasn't moved for 13 years. Despite my illness, I always wanted to continue my sport. Before, I could only walk, a lot of walking."

This inclusive sports center fills a void in Morocco, offering adapted sports infrastructure for people with reduced mobility. It stands out for its ability to effectively accommodate various types of disabilities with state-of-the-art equipment.

"We have received people with muscular dystrophy, multiple sclerosis. We've also had stroke survivors, tetraplegics. There are many people with varying and diverse physical abilities," explained Aziza Guennoun,Nabda Founder.

According to Mehdi Benabdallah, a Sports Director and Physiotherapist, they create personalized protocols to better understand the members' conditions, enabling them to offer tailored and precise exercises: "Every day, we implement personalized monitoring for each member. This means we adapt exercises, adjust weights, and ensure the proper posture for each individual. We take into account a variety of aspects to ensure safe and effective training."

Nabda is a beacon of hope for a community often overlooked. This sports center is a place where everyone, regardless of their physical abilities, can come together and pursue their passion for sports.