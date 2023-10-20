Pro-Palestinian demonstrations held in Algiers

Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered in Algiers on Thursday to condemn US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for "complicity" in the violence in Gaza.

The protests come days after the country's foreign minister Ahmed Attaf expressed Algeria's "full solidarity" with the Palestinians.

Protesters marching by the country's parliament also criticised other Arab countries, including neighbouring Morocco, that have recently deepened economic and security ties with Israel.

A wave of pro-Palestinian demonstrations have swept across North Africa in recent days in response to the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

"The entire Algerian people are in solidarity with the Palestinian people and stand by their side. The Palestinian people are in distress and need the support of the Arab and Muslim communities," said Khaled Sofiane, a pro-Palestinian protester in Algeria.