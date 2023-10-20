Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Pro-Palestinian demonstrations held in Algiers

Demonstrators gather for a rally in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza in Algiers. 19/10/2023   -  
Copyright © africanews
AFP
By Rédaction Africanews

Algeria

Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered in Algiers on Thursday to condemn US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for "complicity" in the violence in Gaza.

The protests come days after the country's foreign minister Ahmed Attaf expressed Algeria's "full solidarity" with the Palestinians.

Protesters marching by the country's parliament also criticised other Arab countries, including neighbouring Morocco, that have recently deepened economic and security ties with Israel.

A wave of pro-Palestinian demonstrations have swept across North Africa in recent days in response to the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas. 

"The entire Algerian people are in solidarity with the Palestinian people and stand by their side. The Palestinian people are in distress and need the support of the Arab and Muslim communities," said Khaled Sofiane, a pro-Palestinian protester in Algeria.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..