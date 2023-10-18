FIFA Museum presents new exhibition "Designing the Beautiful Game"

A new exhibition has opened at the FIFA Museum in Zurich where fans can see a range of “holy relics” showcasing 150 years of design in football.

The “Designing the Beautiful Game” exhibition premiered last year at London’s Design Museum and was the first major exhibition focusing on the design aspects of the sport.

Now a collaboration with the FIFA Museum means the exhibition has been augmented by artefacts owned by world football’s governing body; such as the tactical notes used by Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni in winning the 2022 World Cup final and the ball used in the 1986 World Cup final.

Last week Liverpool and Wales legend Ian Rush visited the exhibition and donated a pair of Nike Tiempo boots as well as the shirt he wore when scoring two goals in 1986’s FA Cup final win, which secured the only league and cup double for “The Reds”.

The show takes visitors through three main sections: Performance, Identity and Crowds, displaying objects, photos, films, and sound clips, which highlight design’s crucial role in football development across stadium architecture, kit design, matchday programme graphics and fan banners.

The special exhibition will be hosted at the FIFA Museum until February 25th next year before touring to two further destinations which have yet to be revealed.