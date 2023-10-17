Nigeria's Kano state holds mass wedding for 1,800 couples

In Kano State, northern Nigeria, local authorities officiated the mass wedding of hundreds of couples.

The ceremony took place Friday (Oct. 13) under the mass wedding scheme for the underpriviledged which is sponsored by the local government.

In a country facing a harsh economic situation, many lovebirds could'nt have afford organizing the ceremony by themselves.

"Life is really tough, this is why I could not get married untill now, though I wanted to. I pray my marriage becomes the key to my prosperity," Yusuf Abdullahi, a textile trader said.

In addition to paying the dowry, buying furniture, providing brides-tobe-with trousseaus and a 26-dollar-start-up capital, the authorities organized a professional training session. Trainer Naisa Ahmad detailed the state's motivation.

"The wisdom behind teaching the brides some vocational skills is to make them self-reliant. Life has become so expensive. But if a woman has a trade she will be of help to herself, her husband, and the society as a whole."

If in Nigeria's traditional north, financial responsibility for the household falls primarily on the husband, rising inflation has pushed authorities to encourage women's work.

"These small trades will prevent us from constantly making demands on our husbands," Maimuna Yakubu Yakasai said. "We have learnt a lot. If you have a trade that fetches you some little money you can pay for little 'cash expenses which is a relief to your husband."

According to the headof the Sharia, the Islamic law, police in Kano state, organizing the mass wedding cost the state some 1 million dollars.

The wedding of the 1,800 couples was reportedly decentralized with ceremonies taking place in various local governments.