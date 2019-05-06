Mass wedding in Nigeria's Kano state ahead of Ramadan

A mass Islamic wedding was organised on Saturday in Nigeria’s city of Kano at the city’s central mosque.

These are the grooms dressed up for this very important occasion.

The expressions on their faces clearly show the importance of the day.To get married to the women they love but above all to get a new status in society.

The mass wedding organised by local authorities saw some 1,500 couples tie the knot, just ahead of the Ramadan season which starts on May 6, 2019.

According to a government statement, the couples were drawn from all the 44 local governments.

Official figures indicate the northern state of Kano has the highest divorce rates in Nigeria due to the poverty levels, unemployment and cultural practices.

This has prompted the state government to organise free periodic mass weddings to encourage people to marry.