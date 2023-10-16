Tens of thousands of Moroccans march in support of Palestinians

Tens of thousands of Moroccans took to the streets of Rabat over the weekend in support of the Palestinians amid the Gaza war.

Crowds stretching for two kilometres marched through the capital in the rally called for by an alliance of Islamist parties and a left-wing coalition.

It was the biggest demonstration in the North African kingdom since it normalised ties with Israel in 2020 in a US-sponsored deal.

"This march firmly expresses our support for the people of Palestine and their courageous resistance,” said Moroccan activist Abderrahim Chikhi.

“It also represents the Moroccan voice refusing normalisation of ties with Israel and rejecting the Zionist regime, thus reaffirming commitment to the Palestinian cause," he said.

The march came as Israel continued its intense reprisals against the Gaza Strip after the Palestinian militant group, Hamas, launched an attack on southern Israel from the enclave 10 days ago.

Thousands of people have been killed on both sides.

"These are crimes against humanity and we’re here to express our solidarity. We want peace, we want international organisations to ensure that the Palestinian people regain their rights,” said Moroccan politician, Nabila Mounib, who took part in the march.

She added that they were also demanding of the Moroccan state “that no relations should be established with the Zionist state".

Until now, Morocco's anti-normalisation movement has only been able to mobilise, at most, a few hundred people.

The treaty with Israel has been of great importance to Rabat as it came in exchange for Washington recognising Morocco's sovereignty over the disputed region of Western Sahara.

Morocco maintains that the territory, a former Spanish colony under its control, is an integral part of the kingdom.

The Polisario Front, which campaigns for Western Sahara’s independence with the support of Algeria, demands a referendum on self-determination.

Israel and Morocco have strengthened their economic and security cooperation following the deal.