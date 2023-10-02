DR Congo: Nobel laureate Dennis Mukwege announces presidency bid

From remarkable exploits treating hundreds of war rape victims at the Panzi Hospital east Congo in 1999 to winning the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize, Dr. Denis Mukwege has entered the race for the presidency of the democratic republic of Congo (DRC).

The 68-year-old respected respected gynaecologist made the announcement of his candicacy on Monday before a crowd of supporters in the capital, Kinshasa.

"I therefore accept to be your candidate for the presidency of the Democratic Republic of Congo and I thank you," Mukwege told his teeming supporters.

He will be running against incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi in the December elections. Opposition leader Martin Fayulu, who came second to Tshisekedi in the last vote 2018, has also said he would be running.

Nicknamed the "man who repairs women", Mukwege is known for his two-decade-long fight against sexual violence.

His work has been lauded globally and brought much-needed attention to the horrific crimes of sexual violence perpetrated during conflicts.

His supporters have rallied to his cause, contributing more than 70 thousand dollars so far towards his campaign, something that could face hurdles in the vast country.