An app to encourage blood donation [Inspire Africa]

Inspire africa
In this episode of Inspire Africa, Barbara Loundou first takes you to Uganda. A young director and his team have created an animation series for Disney. A collaboration that shows the need for more diversity in this sector.
In Kigali, a former beauty queen has become Rwanda’s first female rally driver. She'll tell us what prompted her to enter this field, which is still predominantly male-dominated.
In many African countries, the WHO has observed a shortage of blood. To raise awareness and encourage Gabonese people to give blood, Alvine Yeno has created a free, anonymous mobile app.
