Self-esteem through skin care [Inspire Africa]

Inspire africa
On this episode of Inspire Africa, we hear the story of South Africa’s Dr. Lungile Mhlongo, the face behind Numa medical aesthetics, an outfit which provides medically supervised skin care and cosmetic practice.
As a general practitioner who has now taken to aesthetics medicine, Dr. Lu, as she is known, is harping on the importance of non-surgical skin care.
She spoke with Jerry Fisayo-Bambi about what led her to aesthetic medicines and how good skin care can positively impact self-esteem and mental health.
Also, on this episode are the women drivers in urban intra and inter-city transport in Angola and Tunisia’s Yassine Kheliffi’s renewable energy solution from olive oil pomace.
